My mother arrested my husband – House wife

By Solomon Ishola

A housewife said her mother “arrested” her husband and took him to officials of the Welfare Unit of Ogun State Ministry of Social Development after he beat her and left her body with bruises.

Mrs Olanike Bisiru (42) levelled the accusation during the hearing of a divorce case she instituted against her husband, Mr Kamoru Bisirup (48), at a Customary Court in Ota, Ogun State.

They had been married for 20 years and the union produced four children.

The housewife described her husband as a wife beater of the highest order, saying the divorce was necessary as she feared he might kill her one day if she continued to stay married to him.

She told the court that she was a foodstuff trader at Iju-Ota market and that Kamoru was fond of beating her to a stupor.

After one of such beatings on May 13, 2017 according to Olanike, her mother had to “arrest” her husband to the Welfare Unit officials to deter him from further inflicting bruises on her.

On another occasion, the applicant said, the police arrested Kamoru on the grounds of beating her.

Describing her husband as grossly irresponsible, she stated that he was not providing for the upkeep of the family, neither was he paying the children’s school fees.

She begged the court to dissolve the marriage, grant her the custody of the children and order Kamoru to release her properties in his custody.

In his defence, the husband denied all the allegations, saying he loved and cared for Olanike even though she didn’t give him peace of mind.

“I showed her love but she is wicked, secretive, proud and places money over my welfare and that of the children”, Kamoru said. The court dissolved the marriage. It noted that the couple’s oldest child at 19 was capable of choosing which of the parents to stay with but ordered the second child, a boy, to be in the father’s custody while the two other young girls should be with their mother.

The court also ordered Kamoru to provide N20,000 for Olanike for the upkeep and school fees of the two young children.