Messi tips Juve to win Champions League

Lionel Messi has heaped pressure on arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming his new club Juventus are “clear favourites” to win the Champions League this season.

Ronaldo made the surprise switch to Turin after nine successful years at Real Madrid for a reported £88.3m in July.

The 33-year-old inspired his former club to four European titles in five seasons, but has yet to find the net for his new employers – albeit a three-game drought that would go unnoticed were it almost any other player.

“Obviously they (Madrid) are one of the best teams in the world, they have great players and squad, but yes the departure of Cristiano from the squad makes them less strong,” Messi told Catalunya Radio.

“It makes Juventus a clear favourite to win the Champions League due to the squad they had before and now with him on top. I was surprised by his decision, I did not think he would go from Madrid nor that he would go to Juventus. There were so many teams and I heard less about Juve but it is a very good team.”

Barcelona have not won the Champions League since 2015 after crashing out in the quarter-finals in each of the past three seasons.

Responding to those remarks, Lopetegui said to Onda Cero : “I would not doubt the players of Real Madrid.

“We have done okay but it is only the start and we have three weeks ahead with the Champions League.

“We have achieved the aim of nine points and now we need to reflect. The players need to come back fit and we will see what happens.