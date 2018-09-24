MADE moves to increase income of 30,000 vulnerable groups in Edo, Delta

Market Development Programme in the Niger Delta, DFID funded programme, has said its target was to increase the income of 30,000 vulnerable groups in Edo and Delta states within the next two years.

The Investment Portfolio Manager, Edo State Investment Portfolio, a component of MADE II programme, Rufus Idris, disclosed this in Benin City, Edo State, yesterday, at a workshop on “Skill to Wealth: An Alternative to Irregular Migration,” organised by Genius Hub with support from MADE, aimed at checking illegal migration.

He said: “Our target in Edo and Delta states is to increase the income of 30,000 vulnerable groups through stimulating alternative economic livelihood opportunities in some sectors within the next two years. Also, we want to attract up to £10 million business investment in these sectors.”