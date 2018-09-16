Let thy will be done

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

Many people want to take care of themselves and want to do their own wish instead of allowing God who created them, who is protecting them, guiding them, providing for them to direct their lives.

Some people do not give God the opportunity to take care of them. These people always fail to seek for what are in tune with their destiny.

Consequently they opt for what could cause dow-nfall or untimely death for them. Brethren, I implore you to be patient to rec-eive what you deserve from God.

Some people embark on or do some-thing which they are not destined to do and they do these things but they like doing them.

For in-stance someone is not destined or supposed to wear red coloured cloth-es, he or she continues wearing it because he or she loves it, or sees people wearing it and find it befitting and want to imitate those that are wearing it.

These people fail to inquire from their creators. In the same ma-nner people at particular age brackets eat foods, take drinks that are in-jurious to their body syst-em. They take these foods and drinks because they are sweet and palatable whereas these foods and drinks cause sickness that can lead to untimely death.

Why is it that peo-ple do not like truth? Peo-ple do not allow God to direct and control the journey of their life. It is their own will that they allow to prevail. This has led to downfall of people and disaster for some people.

For instance, some peo-ple do not permit God to choose the kind of spou-se they desire. In the long run they make wrong cho-ice which may destroy their marital life.

Prospective wives look for men that are very handsome and rich be-lieving they will be loving and caring. In the same vein, prospective husban-ds look for spinsters that are pretty, light-complex-ioned and with good body statistics.

Both prospective husban-ds and wives do not ask God the kind of would-be spouse to marry. A man may be destined to marry a lady with tribal mark on her face but eventually wed a lady with spotless and smooth face whom may be attractive to oth-er men that are rich, weal-thy and powerful than the husband. Any of these men may be interested and want to have the wo-man, and then he starts plotting how to achieve his desire.

He can employ any meth-od either to sham the wo-man to love him or elimi-nate the husband. The eli-mination can be through assassination or placing ‘Thunderbolt’ on the wo-man so that when the hus-band makes love to her he will die.

But if the hus-band initially marries the lady with tribal mark, she would not be attractive to men; the couple would live their life devoid of trou-ble end external aggress-ors. Our Lord Jesus Christ taught us how to pray i.e. The Lord’s Prayer Matthew 6:10 ‘…your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heav-en’.

The question is who is doing the will of God?

