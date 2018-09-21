LEMU holds workshop on good governance

Politicians told to emulate Prophet Muhammad

The President, Lekki Muslim Ummah, LEMU, Dr Kamorudeen Omotosho has advised politicians especially Muslim political leaders at all levels to emulate the exemplary political style of Prophet Muhammad who was adjudged by western scholars as the world’s most susscessful political leader for meaningful development, peace and unity of Nigeria.

Omotosho gave the charge while addressing Muslims at a quarterly Dawah workshop organised by LEMU at Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla Multipurpose Hall, Lekki, Lagos, recently.

According to him: “our leader, Prophet Muhammad, was a great politician whose exemplary political sagacity has even been adjudged by Western scholars, including the famous Michael Hart who authored “The 100: A Ranking Of The Most Influential Persons in History”.

In his book, Hart adjudged Prophet Muhammad as the “only man in history who was supremely successful on both the religious and secular levels”. “Of humble origins”, Hart continued, “Muhammad founded and promulgated one of the world’s great religions, and became an immensely effective political leader”.

On the choice of the theme, Omotosho said: “This time around, we are veering into the murky waters of Nigerian politics, apparently because of the unfolding political drama in the country and the forthcoming 2019 general elections, we have chosen the theme “Muslims and Nigerian Politics” for today’s workshop.

“Islam is a total way of life which covers all spheres of human endeavor. Islam has prescriptions for everything, including politics and good governance. Religion and politics are inseparable in Islam.

While LEMU Chief Imam, Shaykh Ridwan Jamiu discussed “Prophet Muhammad as an astute politician”, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, the Chairman of Oyo State Muslim Community spoke on “Muslims and the Emerging Political Trend in Nigeria”.

Also, erudite Professor from Bayero University, Kano, Salisu Shehu examined the topic: “Good Governance and Leadership: The Islamic Perspective”.

Potency of the Prophetic government

Shaykh Ridwan Jamiu said the Islamic state created by the Prophet stood the test of all times and proved as a formidable force so much so that long after the demise of the Prophet, Islam became the dominant power in the then known world. He added that even after his demise, the Islamic caliphate ruled the world, promoted the good cause of humanity and subsisted –though with intermittent upheavals- until it was abolished in Turkey in the 1920s.

He maintained that political participation should aim at satiating promotion of faith and knowledge; welfare; security of lives and property, establishment of justice, and prohibition of evils and promotion of virtues in the society. “The ship we board is Nigeria. The lot we cast is perhaps our nationality or votes and general election. The election places different people in different positions. All members of the crew are collectively responsible to protect the ship. Those who do evil and engage in corruption must be warned and checked by the righteous patriots. Else, all will be destroyed. Hence, we should participate in the selection of our leaders and policy-makers in order to protect public interests and public security. This is a religious and moral imperative,” he said.

Good governance and leadership, by Prof Shehu

Prof Shehu on the other hand said Nigeria has been endowed and blessed with abundant resources ranging from human to the various forms of natural resources. The hugeness of these resources (especially the human and the agricultural aspects) is such that, if they were to be properly exploited, harnessed and utilized Nigeria could have reached greater heights of development and progress. Unfortunately for the country such resources as vast as they are have been left either unexploited or under-utilized.

He added that the few resources that have been exploited have largely been plundered, monopolised and usurped by a handful of citizens that only happened to find themselves in the position of leadership in most cases illegitimately.

“The teeming majority of the Nigerian masses have been forced to live in terrible conditions of ignorance, poverty, wretchedness, hunger and diseases. In spite of the fact that more than $300 billion has been realized in export revenues since the discovery of oil in the late 1950s, Nigeria ranks as the 13th poorest country in the world. Indeed, one can safely say artificial destitution and impoverishment have been imposed upon the masses, with the gross domestic product per person falling below what used to obtain before the beginning of the oil boom of the 1970s.

In Islam , the term ‘good governance’ is not new or strange as it may well be in Western/conventional literature. The Islamic term that represents good governance is ‘al – Siyasah al – Shar’iyyah’

Shehu said right to fair-hearing, the principle of equal opportunities; virtues of leadership in Islam are among other elements for good governance in any given society.

According to him, “Islamic social justice dictates that everybody must have the right to fair hearing. In this regard, leaders and judges have strictly been warned against jumping into hasty conclusion on a case just after listening to one party (e.g. the plaintiff), however sympathetic his case might appear to be, without listening to the other side (e.g. the defendant). This is usually the situation that easily misleads the leader/qadi (the judge) and dissuades him from waiting to listen to the other party.