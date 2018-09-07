Breaking News
Kalu eager to justify Eagles call-up

Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles new call up Samuel Kalu said he will  ‘give everything to the Super Eagles’ to ensure the team gets all three points from Seychelles and stay in contention for qualification for African Cup of Nations tournament.

Kalu, who completed a switch to French outfit Bordeaux this summer, in an interview posted on team official Twitter page, said: “I’m prepared to give everything to the Super Eagles.

“It’s my first call-up and I want to make the country proud. I’m expecting us to win the game and nothing more.”

 


