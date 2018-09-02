Breaking News
Ikpa Ibom Clan disowns group

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Busayo Mariam Kareem

Ikpa Ibom Clan, made up of 31 villages in Akwa Ibom State, says Esit-Idung-Ukam, is not one of its communities.

In a statement, signed by the Group Head Ukam, Eteidung Udo Ben Akpan, Project Chairman Ukam, Chief Udo Fred Akpan, Community Leader Ukam, Chief Ubom Waribo, Secretary Ukam, Mr Eno Harrison, Ukam Youth President, Mr Samuel Jonathan Jack and Community Leader Ukam, said members of Esit-Idung-Ukam had been suspended by Ikpa Ibom TRC for alleged offences.

The statement said: “This suspended group is yet to pay the penalty established by Ikpa Ibom  TRC on June 16, 2017 to compensate for their alleged illegality. Anything about them within Ikpa Ibom Clan  is  ‘null and void’ to borrow their language. We  challenge anyone who may claim the legality of Esit-Idung-Ukam to show its totem and symbol of authority. We therefore advise  Ukam community, Ikpa Ibom Clan, Mkpat Enin LGA and the general public to desist from dealing with this group on behalf of us.”


