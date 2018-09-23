Ikoyi Club 1938 at 80

By Femi Akinwande

Ikoyi Club 1938 stands tall. It is a pacesetting club that has endured. It has also set benchmarks and defined standards. No annals of clubs would be complete in Nigeria and West Africa without Ikoyi Club 1938 being on the list.

Since its creation in 1938, it has always re-invented itself in order to remain current and relevant. No doubt, discerning accomplished technocrats, professionals and top government functionaries are flocking into the club.

From a humble beginning in 1938 when it was only a family club arising from the merger of an assembly of European civil servants, the business community and the Lagos Golf Club, it has grown to become synonymous with the promotion of social interaction.

It stands tall as a leading family club in Nigeria with the largest diversified and multi-cultural membership base. Its high assemblage of professionals and experts in different fields as well as top government officials is unparalleled. Arguably, Ikoyi Club 1938 has the largest diversified and multi-cultural membership base.

The club has strolled majestically in several decades, setting standards and landed with splendor at its 8th decades recently, a feat that was celebrated in grand style. And for the celebration to assume a life of its own, a unique and befitting anniversary logo was unveiled.

The club is a unifying factor promoting cohesion amid a nation in diversity. It is blind to tribe, language or religion, which have been the major bane of Nigeria’s development. The story of this great club is woven round multicultural success as its membership cuts across various ethnic groups and nationals.

It is therefore understandable that its 80th anniversary lecture focused on nation building.

The celebration was tied to the befitting theme, ‘Quintessential’, which featured programmes including a 9-kilometer charity walk, cultural exhibition, anniversary lecture and anniversary dance.

In conceptualizing the 80th anniversary logo, which was unveiled with fanfare, the totality of the essence of the club was given prominence. Hence, the celebration logo is a holistic symbol which places the club on the high pedestal of recreation, social interaction and bonding.

The logo was designed with the purpose of giving the anniversary a life of its own, yet not a divorce from the Ikoyi Club 1938 brand itself, being conscious of its perception and the unwavering commitment to enlivening it all the time. The unveiling of the anniversary logo heralds the club into a new dawn of retaining its pedigree as a globally recognized family club.

As a premier club, it is committed to harnessing the potentials of its members to promote growth and development. Social responsibility initiatives have played pivotal role in the strategic corporate governance of Ikoyi Club 1938.

As a journey into another decade starts, the club is more than committed to its living up to the expectations of its members as well as impacting the society positively.

Akinwande is resident in Lagos