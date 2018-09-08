Glo Laffta Fest show returns to Accra

By Ayo Onikoyi

High octane comedy show powered by Globacom, Glo Laffta Fest, is staging a comeback to the capital city of Ghana, Accra, thisSunday, September 9, 2018.

The show which will go down from 4 p.m. at Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair complex, La, Accra is featuring the hottest humour acts in Africa.

According to Globacom, Sunday’s show promises to be more entertaining than the first edition as it will feature eight renowned comedians from Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda.

The company promised attendees unlimited fun and thrills with superlative performances from up and coming artistes scheduled to showcase their talents whilst heavyweight comedians like Uganda’s Salvador, Basketmouth, Gordons, Dan D Humorous, Senator, DKB, Khemikal and Foster Romanus will tickle the audience.

Glo enjoined subscribers yet to be on its network to visit any Glo shop or approach any of the mobile promotional teams of Glo to purchase a pre-bundled SIM for GHc30 and secure their entry tickets instantly. The SIM already has a 3.2GB Data and anyone could buy it, register and begin to enjoy the best of data from the Grandmasters of Data.

It will be recalled that the first edition of the show which was held at the same venue turned out to be one of the most interesting entertainment shows ever organised in Accra in recent times.