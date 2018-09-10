Flood washes away 2 NCE undergraduates in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Tragedy struck in Bina village, Lapai local government area of Niger State yesterday when two undergraduate students of the state College of Education, Minna, were washed away by flood.

They were identified as Suleiman Ibrahim, 25, and Tanko Hassan, 23, from the same village—Bina.

The deceased were said to have gone to inspect their parents’ rice farm reportedly submerged by torrential rainfall in the area, but did not return.

Vanguard gathered that the canoe they were travelling in capsized as a result of the downpour, which resulted to flooding.

It was learned that as the heavy rain started, a woman who saw the canoe capsize raised an alarm but that before the villagers could get to the spot, the boy had been washed away by the flood.

Efforts by local divers, who were immediately mobilised to the spot to rescue the deceased, proved abortive.