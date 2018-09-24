Edo North senatorial seat: There was no imposition of candidate – Alimikhena

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The senator representing Edo North senatorial district on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Francis Alimikhena, yesterday, asked a senatorial aspirant, Anamero Dekeri, to take advantage of the ongoing registration of new members by the party to register online, if he was prepared to participate in politics and contest.

Alimikhena, in a statement signed by his media aide, Benjamin Atu, noted that Dekeri has not formally registered with the APC and dismissed reports of imposition of candidates in Edo State chapter of the APC for the forthcoming general elections.

Senator Alimikhena, also the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, said the leadership of the party in the state did not deny anyone who wanted to contest for any position the opportunity to do so.

He noted that only the party primary could determine the candidate of the party, lamenting that trying to portray the party as anti-democratic was immoral.

Alimikhena, who noted that as a loyal party man, he was not scared of party primaries as he could defeat Dekeri and any other aspirant.

Alimikhena said he was neither afraid of primary election nor the general election as he remained a grassroots politician who relates well with his constituents and, therefore, would not be afraid of any politician or political contest.

He questioned Dekeri’s membership of the party and his contribution to the growth of APC in his local government and the state.

“When you want to contest for an election on the platform of a party, you have to join the party formally,” he said.

While asking him to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration to formally register and join the APC, Senator Alimikhena said Dekeri does not understand the workings of the National Assembly by alleging that he caused the crisis within the party and in the National Assembly.