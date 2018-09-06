Breaking News
Translate

Don’t cry when I die — Harrysong

On 6:54 amIn Music, News by adekunleComments

Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has said that his fans, well-wisher should not cry for him when he dies.

Harrysong

Harryson , the AlterPlate Records boss on Wednesday talking about his death and how he should be celebrated when he is dead said on his Instagram page said  “Don’t cry (when) I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths,.. I have lived.. I have done my bit, carry on in grace… TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.#altersoldier.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dont cry wen i die,celebrate,put up a kingmaker concert,empower more youths,..i have Lived..i have Done my bit,carry on in grace… TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.#altersoldier

A post shared by KINGMAKER||ALTERPLATE (@iamharrysong) on

The question is that what is Harrysong up to?
Why this kind of statement could it be he has a premonition of his death ?


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.