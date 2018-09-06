Don’t cry when I die — Harrysong

Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has said that his fans, well-wisher should not cry for him when he dies.



Harryson , the AlterPlate Records boss on Wednesday talking about his death and how he should be celebrated when he is dead said on his Instagram page said “Don’t cry (when) I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths,.. I have lived.. I have done my bit, carry on in grace… TEKERO I LOVE YOU ALL.#altersoldier.”

The question is that what is Harrysong up to?

Why this kind of statement could it be he has a premonition of his death ?