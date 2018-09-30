Delta lawmaker offers scholarships, gifts to constituents

The leader of the Burutu Legislative Arm, Burutu local government area of Delta State, Hon. Joseph Asiaye Alubeze-Fuludu has offered scholarship and gift items to deserving sons and daughters of Kiagbodo community.

Hon. Alubeze-Fuludu who presented this gift items and scholarship in Burutu community while celebrating 19th year remembrance of his late father, Chief Fuludu Alubeze, also celebrated his electoral victory as three times member of the Burutu legislative arm, which he said was the hand work of God.

The event commenced with empowerment packages, ranging from scholarship to primary school pupils in Kiagbodo and the presentation of gifts to deserving sons and daughters of the ward, including wrappers to women, with a pledge to be committed towards the development of Kiagbodo.

The ceremony which was thrilled by Ijaw popular musician, Alfred Izon-Ebi, aka Junior King Robert, was held for three consecutive days with the mammoth crowd in attendance and was rounded off on Sunday 23rd of September, with a thanksgiving service at the Church of God Mission, Kiagbodo in Burutu.

Meanwhile, personalities who graced the ceremony had described Hon. Alubeze as a God-sent, adding that men like him in the community are few, saying that he is doing far beyond their imagination.

Alubeze had enjoined the people of Kiagbodo to remain peaceful while calling on them and well meaning Deltans to massively support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, stressing that the duo have done well.