Cult clashes claim 5 in Edo

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—No fewer than five persons are feared killed in a renewed cult war in parts of Edo State.

While two persons were reportedly killed, weekend, in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area in a clash between rival cult groups, two other persons were also killed in cults’ clashes around Upper Uwa, Isiemwerho between 1st and 2nd East Circular Road, and at Uwhene Ugbague Road axis of Benin, the state capital.

A medicine store owner along Igbei Street and a generator mechanic were among the dead victims of the cultists’ clash.

A combined team of police operatives and the local vigilance group were drafted to the streets to restore law and order, while the streets were deserted and stores closed down.

Last Thursday, a technician identified as Godbless Olitan was killed by persons suspected to be cultists near Oliha Market in Benin, after he was reportedly chased by his assailants to a building along Ore-Oghene, where he was eventually killed.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants drove a Toyota Camry car.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased had received a call in is family house at 6, Basuaye Street, off Ore-Oghene Street, that a costumer was waiting at his shop near the market.

On the Auchi killings, it was gathered that the initial clashes were between members of the Black Axe and Aiye confraternities. But members of another group, identified as Maphites, later joined in the fracas.

At press time, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Mwabuzor, had not responded to calls.