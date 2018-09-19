Campaign for Democracy kicks against Operation Python Dance 3

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—AS the Nigerian Army prepares for the commencement of the Operation Python Dance 3 in the South East states, the Campaign for Democracy, CD, has called on the federal government and the defence headquarters to shelve the planned exercise to avoid further ethnic cleansing of the Igbo race.

National Publicity Secretary of CD, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, while addressing newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State warned that any further deployment of soldiers in any part of the southeast would amount to a declaration of war aimed at exterminating the defenceless and innocent citizens of the area.

CD described as very unfortunate, a situation where the Nigerian Army is reluctant in deploying soldiers to crisis-ridden North, where Boko Haram insurgents and herdsmen and armed bandits have been slaughtering Nigerians without adequate response from the military, only to deploy soldiers to peaceful southeast states to carry out unnecessary operations.

According to CD, “casualty figures during the previous operations especially Operation Python Dance 11 were as high as 200 victims and this time around, there is a grand plot to exterminate more lives of Ndigbo across the South East, subject them to untold hardship and undermine their economy.

“We are disappointed that the federal government is not thinking of providing job opportunities and basic infrastructures in the South East states, rather it is busy plotting to kill more Igbo youths who were either protesting federal government’s high handedness, misrule or infrastructural denials among others.

“It is unfortunate that there is no single Federal Government industry existing in South East where youths can be employed. There is no Service Chief of Igbo extraction, they should deploy the soldiers for Operation Python Dance III crisis torn North.”

“The Federal Government and the Nigerian Army should perish the thought of Operation Python Dance III, It is another avenue to spill blood in Igbo land, there is no hiding that fact, because past experiences were glaring to what is going to happen if they insist on having the exercise the third time in Southeast.”