Buhari meets business groups in Beijing China

On 9:59 am

In the course of his successful outing to the Forum on Africa-China Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China, President Buhari met with business groups during which he encouraged them to take advantage of the improved and favourable business environment in Nigeria to invest in key sectors of the economy.

Peking University: President Buhari meets Professor Justin Lin, Dean Institute of New Structural Economies, Peking University. With them is the Minister of Trade & Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah. Beijing, China. September 5, 2018

Ruyi Group: President Buhari with L-R: Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; President Ruyi Power Group, Ms Aiying Li; Chairman Ruyi Group, Mr Yafu Qui; Minister of Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelamah and President Ruyi Textile Group Mr Limin Sin as he receives in audience Management of Ruyi group in Beijing, China. September 5, 2018


