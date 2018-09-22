Boko Haram suspect nabbed during mandatory workers biometric in Yobe

By Bala Ajiya

DAMATURU – A Boko Haram suspect has been nabbed by security operatives in Damaturu during mandatory workers biometric in Damaturu in Yobe.



The suspect name withheld is a staff of Ministry of Agriculture who came to the ministry’s headquarters at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) secretariat in Damaturu for the on- going mandatory workers biometric .

According to an impeccable source the suspect has been on the wanted list of the security agents for a long time on offenses bordering terrorism. He was arrested while queuing for verified his bio- data .

Vanguard visited the ministry of agriculture to verify the identity of the suspect and it was reveal by an officer who decline to mention his name, ” that the suspect is a staff of our ministry but an extension staff from Gujba local government council , ” he said .

Our reporter equally visited the commissioner of police yobe State command Mr Abdulmalik Sumonu who also confirmed the arrest of the terrorist that was kept in the custody of the joint task force for further investigation .