Benin monarch tasks Saraki on peace between legislature, executive

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—OBA of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II, has called on the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to use his office to ensure that peace and order reign between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government.

The Benin monarch said traditional rulers in the country were uncomfortable and worried about the crisis involving the National Assembly and the executive.

The Oba, who gave the advice while receiving the Senate President in his palace in continuation of his (Saraki) visit to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, delegates ahead of the party’s October national convention, said Nigerians expected much from the legislators and urged them to work towards realising that objective.

Earlier, Saraki told the Oba that he was in Benin City to meet with members of PDP in pursuant of his presidential ambition.

He added that he considered it very important to visit the Oba’s palace to inform him of his ambition and seek his blessings.

Oba of Benin also called on political leaders to ensure that 2019 elections are free, fair and peaceful, pointing out that whoever losses should regard it as victory for democracy, instead of promoting violence in the polity.

On the call for restructuring of the country, he said that the issue should not be allowed to heat up the system.