‘Automatic tickets will tear PDP apart’

Comrade Austin Usman Okai, leader National Youth Frontier of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has spoken against move by the PDP to give “automatic nomination tickets” to some selected individuals, mainly new entrants into the party just as he said that it is ‘panacea for division, bad blood, sabotage’.

Okai speaking in Sokoto State yesterday during the formal dissolution of the State Executive Committee of the group and inauguration of a caretaker committee, Coordinator advised that the National Working Committee of the PDP led by Prince Uche Secondus to do all within its power to frustrate any move by any individual or group within the party seeking to give undue advantage to any member for any reason whatsoever.

In his words to newsmen, Comrade Okai said that: “we find automatic nomination tickets repugnant to every known law starting from the laws of natural justice and equity being fundamental tenets on which the PDP is founded. Such developments are not synonymous with the PDP therefore we must nip them in the bud.”

Speaking further, Okai insisted that the PDP having emerged the new face of progressive politics in Nigeria cannot walk back into the past. He said that “the PDP has undergone a refining process. The party has repositioned itself and Nigerians can attest to the fact that something different is happening in the PDP. Should we now walk back to those things which held us down in the past?”

“The issue of offering automatic tickets to selected members of the party is in itself inimical to the deepening of internal democracy and widening our political ‎space. Such agendas should not be considered because the end is usually known and it is often a panacea for division, bad blood, sabotage and infighting which are clogs which can distort our chances of winning.”

Comrade Okai encouraged the NWC led by Prince Uche Secondus to stay focused and refuse to be corrupted by the interests of certain individuals who look forward to profit from the destruction of the PDP.

He finally advised the Sokoto State chapter of the party to eschew division and work together as a team to ensure effective mobilization and victory for the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.