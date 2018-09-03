Breaking News
Atiku’ll make better president, says Senate aspirant

By Emmanuel Okogba
Atiku Abubakar
•Atiku

By Emma Una

CALABAR—MRS Blessing Egbara, an aspirant for Cross River Central  senatorial district of the state, has said that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, will address most of the ills in the country if given a chance in 2019.

Egbara, weekend in Calabar, after she obtained  the expression of interest  and nomination forms for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to contest the Senate seat for the district, said that Atiku has over the years shown commitment to the welfare  of the ordinary man  on the street and if given the opportunity would translate his vision to reality.

“I have keenly followed the political activities of the former vice President and he has what it takes and the zeal to make life better for the man on the street.”

 

 


