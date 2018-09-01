Anthony Joshua fight to force Tottenham out Wembly Joshua

Tottenham could have three homes this season after applying for permission to play their Carabao Cup third round tie with Watford in Milton Keynes.

The ongoing construction of Spurs’ White Hart Lane stadium and the heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin on September 22 at Wembley means Tottenham have asked to stage their game at MK Dons’ Stadium MK.

Round three ties are scheduled to take place week commencing September 24 and Spurs did not wish to reverse the draw, made on Thursday evening. The request will be considered at the EFL board meeting on September 6.

Spurs said in a statement: “We have applied to the EFL board for special dispensation to play this tie at Stadium MK.

“We appreciate that Stadium MK may not be an ideal destination for every fan to get to on a weekday evening.

“However, the club felt it would not be beneficial to request a reverse of the fixture as it would have resulted in no more than a 10 per cent allocation of tickets for our supporters at the venue of our opponents.