Air Peace ready for int’l operations

Wants FG to protect Nigeria airlines from aero-politics

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline has called on the Federal Government to protect domestic airlines who want to go into international operation from international aeropolitics that is usually characterized by intrigues and deliberate policies to undermine Nigeria airlines by some countries, who do not want Nigerian airlines to succeed in their countries.

Making the call in Lagos while addressing the media, Air Peace Executive Chairman, Barrister Allen Onyema said Nigerian airline were ready and capable of competing with international carriers but there had been deliberate attempt by the host countries of these airlines to undermine Nigerian airlines by deliberately putting obstacles and unreasonable charges on them.

Onyema while praising the Federal Government for having the courage to suspend the establishment of national carrier said the Federal Government should be rest assured that “Air Peace will rise to the occasion to fill the vacuum that would have been created by that decision in the aviation sector in terms of job creation, pride of place in the aviation world, amongst others.”

He revealed that Air Peace will effectively commence international flight operations to the Middle East, Europe and United States of America as soon as all the arrangements, including aircraft, logistics have been put in place to commence operations. He also said Air Peace had entered into codes haring and interlining arrangement with some reputable international airlines that will make the airline’s international operation seamless.

He further called on the Federal Government to assist domestic airline to grow and be in a position to compete with foreign airlines by removing some of the aviation charges and taxes that are eating deep into the finances of these local airlines.

When asked the secrete of the astronomical growth of Air Peace within the four years of its operation, Onyema said fidelity and transparency to its commitment to the airline banks have helped it to achieve its growth, with about 37 aircraft in its current fleet. He added that “the growth is not accidental, but a product of prudent planning from inception.” This he said has made Air Peace to win the confidence and trust of banks and international finance houses.