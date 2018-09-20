Agu: We must beat Libya home and away

Super Eagles goalkeepers’ trainer, Alloy Agu has raised the ante ahead of next month’s double clash with Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as he says the Nigerian team will target victory in both matches.

With Nigeria still lying a point behind Libya in Group E of the race to Cameroon 2019, Agu said early Wednesday that only maximum points would be good for the Eagles, from their upcoming home and away ties with The Mediterranean Knights.

Agu pointed out that victory at home on October 10 in Kaduna and another away on October 14 at Libya’s yet to be named venue in Tunisia would see Nigeria put distance between them and their group opponents.

“We are looking forward to next month’s matches against Libya, and I can assure you that we are thinking only of getting maximum points from the two games,” Agu stressed.