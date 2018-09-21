Actress, Ebube Nwagbo feeds 200 less privileged persons

By Juliet Ebirim

Recently, British Prime Minister Theresa May stated that the world’s poorest people lived in Nigeria. In order to ensure that this stops being our story, Nollywood star actress Ebube Nwagbo’s foundation has taken up the task to fight poverty and hunger by joining the Candlelight Foundation to provide free meals for 200 less privileged people in society.

The Nollywood diva who recently launched her fashion line known as PoshedUp By Ebube Nwagbo, alongside a website, www.poshedupbyeb, visited the foundation and made a donation to feed 200 disadvantaged persons.

Speaking at the Candlelight Foundation, Ebube said: “Everybody across the world thinks Nigeria is so poor and hungry. In fact, they said we are the poorest people on earth. No, we are not! With people like you and I, no matter how little, we can erase that fact in the minds of people out there. We can do this, you can do this, I can do this, and together we can do this. Come, let us do this and make Nigeria great.”

The producer of the movie ‘Not Enough’ urged members of public to donate to the foundation to feed the hungry and less privileged.

Leveraging on her star power, goodwill and fame, the visibly excited actress, in the televised visit to the Candlelight Foundation, urged viewers to give their widow’s mite and go the extra mile to help the destitutes who might have given up all hope on account of poverty.