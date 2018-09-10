2019 Presidency: I’ll put an end to killings, corruption- Jang

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Immediate past governor of Plateau state, Air Commodore Jonah Jang (retd), Monday, submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to run for the office of the President in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a pledge to tackle corruption and put an end to the killings going on in some parts of the country, if elected.

Jang who stated this at the party’s headquarters in Abuja while addressing journalists, also took a swipe at what he called Nigeria’s gradual decent to a Banana Republic under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker further called on the leadership of the party to leverage on his experience as a retired military officer, who many years ago, administered some states that are today epicentres of violent clashes.

“I have decided to join the race because I have seen what Nigerians are going through. Under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria is becoming a pariah state. Killings are going on with stomach of pregnant women tore open.

“Any government that cannot guarantee the safety of lives and property of its citizens has lost its legitimacy,” he said, adding that if elected, “The nation’s borders will be secured and we will run a people’s government. There would be an end to borrowing, especially borrowing without commensurate result to show.”

Berating government’s anti-corruption fight, the Presidential hopeful pledged to wage a total war against the menace, saying what the APC government of President Buhari has done in the past three and a half years was to go after political opponents.

He added, “Fighting corruption will be our priority but not in the way the present government is going about it. We will look at how the corruption begins in the first place.

“I will create a system where owners of the money stashed away in foreign countries are engaged with those countries on ways to recover the stolen funds.”

A believer in restructuring, the PDP chieftain further said the much craved idea would have to follow due legislative process, saying, “Restructuring would not be decreed into existence. It has to pass through the legal process of constitutional amendments. We will ensure that this country is restructured to give every part a sense of belonging.”

He also promised to revive the education sector to make it address the scourge of unemployment in the country.