2019: Deltans cannot wait to re-elect Okowa – Delta PDP

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has endeared himself to majority of Deltans with his stellar achievements in all sectors of the economy, saying the people cannot wait to re-elect him come 2019.



The PDP in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Ifeanyi Ozuoza, dismissed as a “pipedream” the statement credited to the erstwhile Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, that the APC “will wrest power from the PDP” in 2019.

Saying that the boast by Uduaghan was “completely laughable and further proof that the former Governor still has not learnt any political lesson from the humiliating defeat he suffered at the hands of then Senator Ifeanyi Okowa at the PDP primaries in 2014, when he (Uduaghan) used the full apparatus of the State to sponsor and support another candidate.

“As Governor, Dr Okowa has endeared himself to majority of Deltans with his stellar achievements in all sectors of the economy. They cannot wait to re-elect him come 2019.

“When it comes to politics and elections in Delta State, Dr. Uduaghan should realise that he is less than a featherweight. Does he even know how he became Governor in the first place? In 2019, we shall ensure that he is exiled into political oblivion once and for all.”

On Dr Emmanuel Uduagha’s claim that the PDP has never protected its own, Ozuoza in the statement said “former Governor Uduaghan was actually referring to himself when he made that statement. This was exactly what he did when he was leader of the party as governor.

“Out of sheer arrogance and vaulting ambition, he estranged many PDP members with his bad leadership style and worked hard to frustrate and impoverish many of them. It was part of his treacherous plan to undermine and usurp the position of our political leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, and create his own political empire.

“Dr. Uduaghan left behind a party that was fractured and near disintegration. But thank God that under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP in Delta State has regained its status as a united, cohesive and formidable force.”

Meanwhile, erstwhile Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and 2019 Delta South Senatorial aspirant, has said that his new party, the All Progressives Congress, APC would takeover the governance of Delta State in 2019, saying he was leading the takeover squad.

Uduaghan who spoke at Olomoro, Isoko South Local Government Area of the State when he paid a condolence visit to Chief Lucky Esigie over the death of his sister, Mrs Alice Ogri stressed that the State must not be in the opposition camp after the 2019 general elections.

Addressing scores of his supporters who stormed the compound of Chief Lucky Esigie to see him, said the people from the opposition have not gotten over the shock of his defection, adding that; “they have been trying to deconstruct the meaning of John the Baptist that I used in my defection statement.

“They are breaking their heads over it and wondering who and who will Uduaghan take to the APC. Well, my new role as John the Baptist would be to mobilise virtually every PDP member, not just in Delta State but also in the Niger Delta to the progressives’ fold.

“There are some people that we will not allow to cross over. They know themselves,” querying if the dividends of governance are reflective of the wealth Delta State produces since playing opposition three years after he left government.

Uduaghan who spoke further said “Moses grew up in the palace where everything was comfortable for him but the Lord told him that his people were suffering. He charged Moses to leave the palace so as to liberate them.

“I have answered the call to return to active politics to liberate and unite our people who have been deeply polarised by the leadership of the PDP. I have come for APC to take over and I am leading the take over squad”, adding that he has pitched his tent with APC to liberate the state from the jaws of the PDP.

He charged the Delta State APC leadership present at the occasion, the people of Isoko and the entire state to get ready because the battle would not be an easy one, but victory was sure for the party if everyone played their parts well.

He specifically warned the youths present to stop fighting for crumbs that the PDP would throw at them, assuring that if they were hard working and purposeful, he would lead them to where they would be empowered for life.