2019 AFCON qualifiers: Eagles will outclass Seychelles Pirates, NFF boss assures

Nigeria Football Federation vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi has assured Nigerian football enthusiasts, that the Super Eagles will call all three points in their September 8 African Cup of Nations qualifier tie against Seychelles.

Akinwumi said the Super Eagles will revive their qualification chances after their lost the first game of the series to South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 2-0 in Uyo. He said the most of the national teams players are in fine form and this will give them an edge over the Seychelles Pirates at the 10,000 capacity Stade Linité in Victoria, Seychelles. “We are delighted that our players are enjoying regular game minutes it will aid their fitness and put them in the right frame of mind to face any hurdle

“This will go a long way in helping the Super Eagles win the game against Seychelles. It will afford the technical crew to have fit and active players in camp.

“I belief that we have the machinery and tools to come out victorious at Roche Caiman. We will come out unscathed in the fixture,” Akinwumi said.