20,000 PDP members join APC in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State has suffered a setback, as a former governorship aspirant, Engineer Sunday Babalola, yesterday, dumped the party with no fewer than 20,000 supporters to join All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Engineer Babalola told journalists in Ilorin that his defection was based on the poor performance of his party regarding the welfare of the people.

He said: “Our dear Kwara State, as it is now, needs urgent liberation from the over 45 years of deceit, oppression and primordial politics of stomach infrastructure.

“It is now high time for the people of the state to come together to work as a team to change the narrative about the state in 2019.”