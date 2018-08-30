Group pledges ‘total’ support for Saraki, gives reasons

A Saraki Support Group, #SNIGERIA FIRST has pledged its support dor the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, in the face of what it termed ‘hostility’ against him (Saraki).

The Kwara state chapter Coordinator Damilola Damilare, in a statement issued on Thursday, said that Saraki had just declared to run for president, had been a victim of political battle since 2015.

They said that since he won the confidence of his colleagues to be the President of the Senate against the wishes of certain political gladiators, it had been one trouble after the other.

#SNIGERIA FIRST in their statement titled “Why We Support Saraki” however stressed that despite the challenges, their supports for Saraki remained unflinching in view of his numerous achievements.

Itemising the many achievements of the Senate’s President, #SNIGERIA FIRST said that Saraki continues to discharge his duties with a sense of purpose and efficiency.

“His keen sense of empathy, is one unique trait which sets him apart from other Nigerian leaders. This was exemplified by his empowerment of the neglected family of the late Nigerian football legend, Rasheed Yekini. He also paid a personal visit to the National Assembly staff that was injured during the mace theft drama.

“As a Senator in the 7th assembly, Saraki was one of the first sets of people to donate blood to victims of Nyanya bombing in Abuja, in 2014 and supported Ali Ahmadu, who was run over by Boko Haram to regain his feet and walk again,” he said.

The group describes as untrue certain allegations that had been levied on Saraki, including the view in some quarters that he underperformed as a two-term governor of Kwara State.

They insisted that Saraki even performed beyond expectation having received one of the lowest allocations from the Federal Government during his time as governor.

“He initiated one of the best diagnosis centres in West Africa. (Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre), he initiated one of the best agricultural initiatives in Nigeria. (Shonga Farms) and he established the first State owned Aviation College in Nigeria. (International Aviation College).

“He established the first state owned football academy in Nigeria. (Kwara Football Academy), the first community based health insurance scheme in Kwara. (Kwara Community Health Insurance Scheme) and the first state owned university in Kwara. (Kwara State University, KWASU).

“Under him, Kwara became the first state to complete the Nigerian Integrated Power Project in Nigeria. (NIPP),” Damilare said.

He argued that past administrations before Saraki built only 3 housing estates while Saraki built 10 and in all the three senatorial districts.

The group added that he initiated the clean and green program and bagged over 15 awards during his time as Governor.

They insisted that the former Kwara Governor had the qualities deserving of a great leader, adding that he was an outstanding member of the 7th Senate who exposed the ‘biggest corruption scandal’ in the petroleum sector: the fuel subsidy scandal.

On his performance as President of the 8th Senate, the group said: “The 8th senate has passed more bills than any previous senate, it have resolved more petitions than all past senates combined, it broke the jinx on Petroleum Industry Bill and it supported and passed the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill.

“The 8th Senate under Saraki opened the NASS budget for public scrutiny; it concluded the Constitution amendment, promoted the patronage of Made-In-Nigeria goods and legislated on numerous issues that affect the lives of Nigerians.

They therefore called on Nigeria to disregard the negative campaigns against the President of the Senate, urging them to balance every news with facts.

“All we ask is for all Nigerians to ignore sponsored lies and #KnowSaraki.” The statement said.