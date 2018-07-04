Insecurity: Senate opts for State Police

Directs constitution c’ttee to submit report within 2 wks

As Ekweremadu forwards bill on State Police today

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—DISTURBED by escalating killings and insecurity in Nigeria, especially the recent one in Plateau State, which left scores dead, the Senate has settled for state and community policing through constitution amendment.

Consequently, Senate, yesterday, resolved to amend the constitution to accommodate the creation of state and community police.

It directed the Constitution Review Committee, chaired by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to come up with a draft amendment to the section of the constitution relating to state police and report back within two weeks.

The Senate also agreed to expedite action on the Police Reform Bill earlier presented before it went on recess in June by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim(Katsina South).

The Senate further directed its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, headed by Senator David Umaru (APC, NIger East), to come up with a bill for the creation of Truth, Peace and Reconciliation Commission within two weeks, towards putting on ground, a platform for promotion of peace and unity in the affected areas and Nigeria generally .

It also condemned the terrorist attack, mass killings and displacement of the people and the occupation of their ancestral homes and farm lands, and urged the executive arm of government to overhaul the security architecture of the country and emplace a better security action plan that will decisively tackle violent, terror attacks threatening the continuous existence of communities in the north central geo political zone and, indeed, Nigeria.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Jonah Jang (PDP, Plateau South).

Senator Jang, who came under matter of national importance and raised the issue of the recent killings in some parts of Plateau State, recalled that over 155 people lost their lives in Mangu and other neighbouring villages in Jos South, even as he called on the government to probe the killings and bring the perpetrators to book.

Ekweremadu forwards Bill on State Police today

Meanwhile, Senator Ekweremadu had earlier in his contribution, said he would present a bill on state police today.

In his remarks after debate on the motion, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, directed the Ekweremadu-led committee to put machinery in motion towards amending the constitution to make room for state and community police.

Saraki said: “The killings are totally unacceptable and we must condemn it in totality. These are acts of criminality and we should not encourage any other colouration to it, be it religious. This is criminality and as such, we have a role to ensure that we must address it.”

“We believe there is need for urgent review of the security architecture. We must not only see from the point of view that there is danger to security, there is also danger if we really believe that we are going to push our economy. As Senate, we must come up with our own action as well. Let us address the ones within our control. We also need to pay a visit to Zamfara.”

In his contribution, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, noted that the Plateau killings had clearly shown the inability of the police to nip in the bud the security challenges facing the country.

He, however, reiterated his call for creation of state police as a way out, adding “ I have been saying it here anytime issues of senseless killings in the land come up that creation of state police is the way out since the centralized police have proved to be incapable of addressing the problem .

“By tomorrow ( today) or next, a bill for constitutional provision for state and community policing , shall be sponsored by me in this chamber.”

Other senators, including Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan(Yobe North), Adamu Aliero(Kebbi Central) and Olamilekan Adeola(Lagos West), condemned the Plateau killings and canvassed a review of the nation’s security apparatus.

Senators as Olamilekan Adeola ( APC Lagos West), Godswill Akpabio ( PDP Akwa Ibom ), Barnabas Gemade ( APC Benue North East) etc, supported the call for the creation of state police as the surest way out of the problem.