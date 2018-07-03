Edo govt’s agents destroying my constituency projects —Urhoghide

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THE senator representing Edo South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, has alleged that agents of Edo State Government had commenced the removal of the labels of the solar lights in various streets in the sensational district preparatory to bringing down the street lights entirely.

In a statement in Benin City, yesterday by his Senior Legislative aide, Mr Neda Imansuen, he said, “It has come to the notice of Senator Urhoghide that in various streets of Edo South senatorial district preparatory to bringing down the street lights themselves, agents of the state government have started removing of the labels.

Urhoghide said, “The action is condemnable, irresponsible and unacceptable as it is dictatorial and waste of tax payers’ sweat. To destroy projects publicly funded is to spit on the face of the tax payers.

“The action of Edo State Government will not deter me from giving good representation to my people which I promised during my campaign and had expressly launched myself right from day one.”

Reacting, Special Adviser to the state governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said: “Edo State Government is removing illegal structures, billboards, posters, pictures because they run foul of the development imperatives of the state.”