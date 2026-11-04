Afenifere, Igbo forum seek stronger Yoruba-Igbo ties, back Tinubu, Hamzat

The Afenifere and Ndi Igbo Unity Forum have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Yoruba-Igbo relations and promoting peaceful coexistence in Lagos State.

Chief ​‌‍‍‍‍Deji Wellington, State Chairman of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, after a meeting with leaders of the Igbo community aimed at rebuilding cordial relationships between the two ethnic groups.

Wellington said the initiative was designed to change the existing narrative and restore the cordial relationship that previously existed between the Yoruba and Igbo communities.

He said it was important for Igbo residents to regard Lagos as their home and maintain peaceful relationships with their host community.

“It is our desire that the Ndi Igbo (Igbo people) see Lagos as home, where they are expected to work peacefully with the host community.

“They should establish good relationships with the Lagos State Government and subsequently protect their businesses, investments and properties,” he said.

Wellington said stronger relationships between the Igbo community, the host community and the state government would promote mutual understanding, security and peaceful coexistence.

He said the initiative was also aimed at creating an atmosphere where residents from both ethnic groups could pursue their economic interests without fear or hostility.

Wellington said Igbo leaders had pledged their support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition and the 2027 governorship aspiration of Lagos State Deputy Governor and APC candidate Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He said the forum also promised to collaborate in mobilising support for Tinubu and Hamzat across the state.

Wellington said the forum pledged to take the campaign to local government areas, wards and Igbo communities across the state.

“The Igbo leaders have promised to join Afenifere in its determination to rally support for the President’s second term and Dr Hamzat as Lagos State Governor in the 2027 election,” Wellington said.

He expressed optimism that the partnership would strengthen inter-ethnic relations, deepen political cooperation and promote a more peaceful and inclusive environment in the state.