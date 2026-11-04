Atiku vows to restore fuel subsidy, reopen borders, reduce pilgrimage costs

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has pledged to restore petroleum subsidy, tackle insecurity, reopen Nigeria’s land borders with neighbouring countries and reduce pilgrimage fares for Muslim and Christian faithful if elected president in 2027.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the pledges on Wednesday during the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto, where he outlined his proposed measures to address the country’s economic challenges, insecurity and declining standard of living.

He said his administration would prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, adding that restoring petroleum subsidy would be among the measures considered to ease the burden of rising fuel prices and reduce transportation costs and the prices of essential commodities.

The former vice-president also promised to take decisive steps to address insecurity across the country, protect lives and property and restore confidence in the nation’s security architecture.

He said Nigerians deserved to live and conduct their businesses without fear of attacks, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

On the economy, Atiku pledged to reopen Nigeria’s land borders with neighbouring countries to revive economic activities, strengthen regional trade and improve the livelihoods of communities dependent on cross-border commerce.

He said the move would create opportunities for traders, farmers and other economic operators while strengthening Nigeria’s commercial relations with neighbouring countries.

The ADC candidate also promised to reduce pilgrimage fares for Muslim and Christian faithful, arguing that the cost of religious journeys should not constitute an overwhelming burden for ordinary Nigerians.

He said his proposed administration would introduce policies to improve citizens’ welfare, expand economic opportunities and address the hardship confronting households.

Atiku urged Nigerians to support the ADC in the 2027 presidential election, saying the party would provide an alternative direction for the country.

Senator David Mark speaks

Speaking at the rally, the ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, said the reception he witnessed from the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport to Sokoto metropolis indicated widespread support for the party in the state.

He expressed confidence that the people of Sokoto would vote for Atiku and other ADC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal speaks

Also addressing the gathering, former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, accusing it of worsening poverty, hunger and insecurity across the country.

Tambuwal said the ruling party had failed to provide the leadership required to address Nigeria’s economic and security challenges.

He argued that Nigerians were facing severe economic difficulties, widespread hunger and persistent insecurity, insisting that the situation underscored the need for a change in leadership.

The former governor urged Nigerians to embrace the ADC as a political alternative, calling on them to support Atiku in the forthcoming election.

In his remarks, the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State assured Atiku of massive electoral support from the state, declaring that the party would mobilise its grassroots structures to secure votes for him in 2027.

“Your Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto is your home, and we will prove that in 2027,” he said, amid cheers from party supporters.

The governorship candidate said the party would work to translate the enthusiasm surrounding Atiku’s candidacy into votes, urging members and supporters to remain united and committed to the ADC’s electoral campaign.

He described the campaign flag-off as an important step in the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.