Anambra Monarch arraigned over alleged forgery

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE traditional ruler of Ukwulu in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Peter Anukwu Uyanwa has been arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Awka on a three count charge of forgery, false pretence and acts intended to mislead the court.

In the case, with charge number FHC/AWK/C/79/18, which had the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant, Uyanwa was charged with presenting a false election result in respect of Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka federal constituency election conducted on December 7, 2014 with the intention to be declared winner of the said election in which he was a candidate.

He was also charged with presenting the forged result in court when the result was contested in court, as well as presenting the same forged result as exhibit to be used for judgment in his favour.

The three count charge read: “That you, Peter Anukwu Uyanwa on 7th day of December 2014 within the judicial division of this honourable court, did make a forged document, knowing it to be false or with intent that it may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine result that any person may, in the belief that it it is genuine, be induced to pass judgment that you are the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Federal /Senatorial Constituency Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Election, and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 2 (C) of the Miscellanous Offences Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004;

That sometime in 2015 within the judicial division of this honourable court, you with intent to mislead the Federal High Court Awka, in a judicial proceeding instituted by you, did fabricate evidence in order to be declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Federal/Senatorial Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka election that took place on 7th December 2014, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 120 (1) and punishable under section120 (2) of the Criminal Code Act CAP c38 Laws of the Federation, 2014; and

That sometime in 2015 within the judicial division of this honourable court, Awka, you did knowingly give false testimony touching the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Federal Constituency of Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Election that took place on 7th December 2014, intending that it will be used in the said proceeding for judgment in your favour and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 117 and punishable under section 118 of the Criminal Code Act CAP ‘C38’ Laws of the Federation, 2004.

When the charges were read before the traditional ruler, he pleaded not guilty.

Those listed to testify as witnesses include Eze Nwakeze, Professor Adawale Oladipo, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha, Chief Reginald Udenze, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, and a chief consultant analyst, as well as Mr. Maji Michael, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, who is a member of the special investigation panel set up by the Inspector General of Police.

Copies of the result sheets for Uyanwa and his opponent in the said election Dr, Okey Eze, as well as affidavits deposed to by Oladipo and Mustapha and a forensic report dated 18 May, 2018 signed by Chief Reginald Udenze are to be tendered during the trial.