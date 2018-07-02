The killing contest between Buhari and the PDP – Reno

On Thursday June 28, 2018, Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, released what he called a list of killings that occurred during the sixteen years that the Peoples Democratic Party governed Nigeria, as the government’s response to the recent killings of Nigerians in Plateau state.

How childish can the President and his handlers be? Do they know that by their inaction and by releasing this silly list to compare killings under the PDP to killings under Buhari they are reducing the sanctity of Nigerian lives to a mere killing contest?

How can Buhari be keeping scores of the deaths of Nigerians that occurred in sixteen years of the PDP and saying he is winning the killing contest because the deaths of Nigerians in his three years of ruling has not matched that? Did the President leave his conscience in London with his UK doctors?

President Muhammadu Buhari is notorious for commissioning projects initiated, started and completed by the various PDP governments of the last sixteen years. He commissioned the Abuja-Kaduna 187KM superfast railway and claimed credit for it, though he did not have any hand in the project.

He never complained of sixteen years of the PDP when he was stealing their glory. Why is it now that his herdsmen kinsmen are killing Nigerians that he is now comparing deaths with the PDP?

What a kindergarten President Nigeria has in Muhammadu Buhari. This is the same man who on Tuesday June 26, during his visit to Plateau state said “there is nothing I can do to help the situation except to pray to God to help us out of the security challenges.”

Did we elect a President or a prayer warrior?

I am shocked with Buhari’s statement that there is nothing he can do about the herdsmen violence other than pray. Did he pray before ruthlessly dealing with the Indigenous People of Biafra?

Did Buhari pray before unleashing his army to kill 347 Shiite men, women, children and infants on Saturday, December 12, 2015? Did he not send the military to kill defenseless IPOB demonstrators? How come he has now been reduced to prayers when it concerns his kinsmen?

To say that Buhari is too sectional and biased to govern Nigeria is an understatement. No wonder Nasir El-Rufai said on October 4, 2010 that Buhari’s “insensitivity to Nigeria’s diversity and his parochial focus are already well-known”. We should have listened to El-Rufai!

President Buhari is able to roar like a lion for IPOB, for Shiites, for militants, and to some extent to Boko Haram, but when it comes to his beloved herdsmen kinsmen, he turns to a pussy cat. He turns to a prayer warrior. Why, I won’t be surprised if he starts speaking in tongues over herdsmen like Chude Jideonwo.

The fact remains that twelve hours after the Plateau killings, the Miyetti Allah Chairman spoke with a journalist and justified why his herdsmen members killed almost 200 Christians in Plateau state and then eight hours later, the Buhari Presidency releases a statement absolving the herdsmen, who had already claimed responsibility, and blaming politicians!

And this is the same Presidency that the Plateau state Governor says he has faith in to fish out the perpetrators. He will wait forever!

And besides, look at the insensitive statement the Presidency released. It is so shameful that President Buhari’s statement blamed the deaths of 150 Nigerian citizens in Plateau on “one hundred cattle that were rustled by a community in Plateau”.

Even if this were true, does that justify killing 150 people? Is that the type of talk a President talks? And I can’t believe President Buhari called what happened yesterday in Plateau state a “herdsmen/farmers clash”.

Those are his exact words! In 2018, more people have died from herdsmen attacks in Nigeria than the total 2018 war casualty in Afghanistan. These are not clashes. This is WAR!

According to the International Crisis Group, herdsmen killed 2500 Nigerians in 2016, while Boko Haram killed 1079 in that same year. Where is the sense in Buhari declaring victory over Boko Haram when his herdsmen are killing 2 and a half Nigerians for every Nigerian killed by Boko Haram?

In fact, I now understand why the Buhari administration, unlike past governments, is not keen on funding population control measures. When you have killer herdsmen, why do you need any further population control policy? China has the one child policy, we have the killer herdsmen policy!

And my readers should not think I am just a blind critic criticizing everything the All Progressive Congress does. Not true. Not true at all. Akinwunmi Ambode is a member of the APC and I have praised him before and continue to praise him.

It took Governor Ambode four hours to visit the scene of the Otedola Bridge tanker explosion where Nine Lagosians died. It took President Muhammadu Buhari 72 hours to visit Plateau state where almost 200 Nigerians died. It is not your office that makes you a leader. It is your actions that make you one!

Or consider that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency were at the scene of the Otedola bridge tanker explosion in 10 minutes, but it took Buhari’s government more than 24 hours to send soldiers to the areas of Plateau where herdsmen were killing Nigerians! Ambode can govern Nigeria better than Buhari!

And that is one reason why I am upset with activists who are quiet in the face of such injurious failure of leadership!

In fact, the actions of people like Chude Jideonwo and Oby Ezekwesili and their likes directly contributed to the rise of this inept and tribalistic President. That is why I have no sympathy for them when they come on social media and act as outraged activists.

Yes, Oby Ezekwesili was manhandled by overzealous security operatives at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday June 26, 2018 and some Nigerians were outraged. But I say do not cry for Obiageli Oby Ezekwesili.

She helped cook the soup that she and other Nigerians are not finding delicious today. Can you remember March 7, 2014 when as the keynote speaker for APC she bashed Jonathan and hailed APC? Now APC is bashing her.

It is highly hypocritical for an Oby and a fellow like Chude, who helped cook the Buhari soup of change to now complain about the taste. As Oby made her bed, so shall Oby lie on it. Oby is not crying for you the masses. She is crying because after she helped APC make soup, they shared it without giving her her share!

