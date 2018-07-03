Over 100,000 APC Unity Forum members in Oyo join ADC

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE battle for the control of the All Progressives Congress, APC, within the camp of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and a group, Unity Forum got to the peak, yesterday, as members of the factional group formally joined the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

According to information gathered, no fewer than 100,000 members of the group from the 33 local government areas of the have enlisted themselves with the party.

In a telephone interview, one of the chieftains of Unity Forum in the state, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun confirmed that the decision was taken after they visited this former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

Vanguard further gathered that majority of those who defected to the ADC are the loyalists of a former governor of the state, late Chief Lamidi Adesina. Olatunbosun said: “We had no option than to look elsewhere for opportunity. We ventilated our anger through the appropriate channel but President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly said the party’s soul should be delivered to the governor and that we in the Unity Group should apologise to the governor.

“We considered this as an insult despite all we have done to make the party leadership see reason. This is someone who has done us and the party so much harm. So, we concluded to seek solace in ADC.”

Those present at the meeting, where the decision was taken included, the Deputy Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Abdul Wasil Musa and some lawmakers, Professor Adeolu Akande, Dr. Kola Balogun, Dr. Yunuss Akintunde, Chief Remi Olaniyan, Hon Temi Adibi, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun among others.