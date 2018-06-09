You’re a signpost, inspiration for younger generation, Buhari tells Aduwo:

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Chief of Naval Staff and Governor of the old Western State, retired Vice Admiral Akintunde Aduwo on his 80th birthday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the President’s congratulatory message was contained in a letter to Chief Aduwo.

Aduwo is currently the Oloye Obateru of Aye and Oloye Taarelase of Ile-Ife.

President Buhari congratulated the elder statesman for his contribution to nation building during a military career that saw him holding many key positions in the country.

The President’s letter read: “On behalf of my family, the Federal Executive Council and good people of Nigeria, I write to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 80th birthday.

‘‘Our nation is immensely grateful to the Almighty God for giving you the opportunity to see this special day, particularly in reminiscence of your contributions and sacrifices for the country’s development.

“As a nation, we are thankful as we reflect on the many appointments you have held over the years, at home and abroad, with remarkable dedication to duty which still serves as a signpost and inspiration for our youths.

“On this auspicious occasion of your turning into an octogenarian, be assured that the nation still counts on your wise counsel, patriotism and devotion to the service of humanity to move forward.’’

The president prayed that almighty God would grant Chief Aduwo longer life and strength.(NAN)