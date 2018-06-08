Van or Saloon, Mercedes Benz V-Class fits in

By Theodore Opara

Automobile makers are responding to the needs of their customers with their new models. Research has shown that automobiles of today go beyond just one purpose. They can be deployed for various purposes as the need may arise. This must have necessitated the launch of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which combines the dual purpose of a van and luxury saloon.

The Mercedes V-Class is like no other van as it offers luxury in a typical Mercedes way. It is rugged, durable and built to withstand the Nigerian environment. The good news is that Mercedes-Benz has introduced the latest model of the V-Class in Nigeria through its representative, Weststar.

Following its market launch in 2014, the V-Class immediately became an international success before its introduction into Nigeria last year.

According to Mr. Mirko Plath, Managing Director/CEO Weststar Associates Limited, authorised distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, the V-Class is a product of Mercedes-Benz’s international growth strategy : Vans goes global, with the goal to further extend the business unit’s technology leadership, expand existing brand activities and tap into new growth potential outside the core European markets.

The Weststar boss explained that the V-Class fits perfectly into this global approach as it combines luxury, utility and performance for customers who want to have enjoyable driving experience with the functionality of a van that can serve their daily needs for both personal use and work-related activities. It comes with features that include a generous interior space, an attractive exterior design, technological leadership, high quality equipment and excellent safety highlights that set it apart from its competitors.

“Customers in Nigeria can now enjoy luxury and utility together in a van as the V-Class is built following the excellent standards of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and is equipped with a generous amount of interior space to accommodate business and family needs of different customer groups. From the interior and exterior designs, to the safety and driving assistance systems, the new V-Class is way ahead in its segment.”

The new V-Class comes in three different lines (Standard, Avantgarde and Exclusive) and in addition, an exclusive AMG line which comes with refined sportiness. The standard V-Class line’s exterior design is equipped with16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlamps, a manual tailgate with fixed rear window and four individual seats in the rear. The Avantgarde V-Class line’s exterior is equipped with 17-inch light-alloy wheels, a waistline trim strip in chrome, separately opening rear windows, LED intelligent light system and an additional left sliding door. The Exclusive-Class line’s exterior is equipped with 19-inch light-alloy wheels, a panoramic sliding roof, an “Exclusive” label on the fender, electric sliding doors and tailgate as well as the Avantgarde sports package included.

The modern, generously-dimensioned interior is exemplary in the Multi-purpose Vehicle (MPV) segment both in terms of its ergonomics and its visual and tactile value appeal as well. Design and materials meet the highest standards. This is seen among other features in the media display with a high-quality glass surface or the generously sized trim. Even more individually, exclusively and sportily the interior of the V-Class can be optionally equipped with the AMG Line and the Interior Design package or with the V-Class Exclusive and V-Class Avantgarde design and equipment lines as well as the Avantgarde Interior Design package available for this.

With agile performance and high efficiency, the V-Class engine with 7G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission impresses with its superior handling characteristics and low fuel consumption. For the Nigerian market the V-Class comes in a vertical in-line 4 cylinder petrol engine with 211hp with an output of 155kW and a peak torque of 350nm – delivering plenty of driving enjoyment, thanks to the new innovations in the engine.

With its unique concept, that combines the functionality of a van with the typical strengths of a Mercedes-Benz saloon, the V-Class has meanwhile convinced customers in around 90 countries including Nigeria. Thanks to its exceptional style, high comfort and multiple individualization options, suiting different needs, the V-Class enjoys a unique position in the global MPV segment and now selling at all authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Nigeria and available for immediate delivery.