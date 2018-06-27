How tortured 13-yr-old boy got scholarship to varsity level

By Perez Brisibe & Festus Ahon

The sight of lacerations and bruises on the body of a 13-year-old boy, Chigozie Ogbu, that were inflicted on him by his uncle, stirred the youths of Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State to take action on Sunday.

The youths, led by Friday Okpako, invited the Police from Orerokpe Police Station, when they could not stomach the sight of the teenager that was being maltreated by his uncle, Ifeanyi Akpa, a father of four.

Friday Okpako told the Police how the victim, Chigozie Ogbu, had suffered series of beating in the hands of his uncle, an indigene of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He also informed the Police that the man and his wife refused to send the boy to secondary school after his primary education.

Okpako said: “Master Chigozie does all the domestic work in the house, sells pure water during the day, yet he is severely maltreated by his uncle and his wife daily.”

Continuing, he said Mr. Ifeanyi Akpa “resides in Francis Dogwu’s compound here in Osubi community.”

The arrival of the Police in the community attracted a large crowd that was struggling to catch a glimpse of what the couple did to the young boy before they were taken away.

Good fortune from Delta Speaker

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, could not help but stopped when he saw the crowd.

Moved by the sight of the boy, he immediately announced the award of scholarship up to the university level under his Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship/Bursary scheme to the 13-year-old Chigozie.

While condemning the actions of the boy’s uncle, the Speaker explained that the scholarship will run till the end of his university studies. He also promised to ensure the well-being of the child.

Also, Oborevwori, yesterday, paid a visit to the victim at the private clinic where he is currently receiving medical attention.

At the clinic, the nurse on duty, Mrs Irene Enakerakpo, told the Speaker that the boy is responding to treatment.