Identity of 13-yr-old boy allegedly shot dead in Anambra revealed

NNEWI— THE identity of the 13-year-old boy allegedly brutally murdered by the operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, attached to the Onitsha South Local Government Area, Anambra State, has been revealed.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard the bereaved family vowed to ensure justice for the boy, saying that if he was killed following involvement in any crime, they will not feel the pains so much, but for the fact that he was killed while easing himself, they will ensure that he gets justice, for his soul to rest In Peace

The family, residing in Onitsha, led by his uncle Nnamdi Ugo, immediate younger brother of the deceased father, disclosed the identity of the deceased as Fabian Ugo.

He said that the deceased is a JSS 2 student of Comprehensive Secondary Igidiagu, Abakaliki Local Government Area Ebonyi State, who, normally, during holidays, comes to Onitsha to do a vacation job and returns to school on resumption.

He said that the deceased was to travel back to Ebonyi state on Saturday, June 14, 2025, to resume school on Monday June 16, 2025, but was brutally murdered by the men of Operation Udo Ga-Achi attached to Onitsha South Local Government Area.

“Our pain is that the operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, did not only kill him, but they had the courage and were so shameless to collect him Automated Teller Machine, ATM, Card from his pocket when they were forced to evacuate his corpse from the gutter he fell in, when they shot him dead.

According to Nnamdi, “It was at the Fegge Police Station that they were forced by the Police to bring out his ATM Card, which was handed to me, am yet to check his account to know is any withdrawal has been made from the bank account.”

He also narrated the ugly experience including, beating he, his nephew and niece, allegedly received from Police men from Fegge Police Station, when they went to make formal report of the killing of Fabian, the deceased, at the station.

He however commended the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Onitsha Main Market Police Post, a woman who ensured that the killing of the deceased was not swept under the carpet. “The woman DPO with low haircuts tried for us, he encouraged us and even followed us to Fegge Police Station.

Narrating how he got the information about Fabian’s killing, Nnamdi said, “Fabian is the son of my immediate elder brother, where they were living before his death was where I lived and parked out for a better place, they work with me in a motor park.”

“I was in my house when I was called and informed that Fabian has been shot dead by men of Operation Udo Ga-Achi attached to Onitsha South Local Government Area, and I was confused and wondered what he did because I don’t know him for any criminal activity. I asked his friend Samuel, who was with him when he was shot dead and he told me two of them went to toilet together and he finished before him and while he was coming out, two operative of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, jumped out of their pickup van and opened fire on Fabian who was still stooling while I was waiting for him.

It was then that I rushed to the scene of the killing and met the crowd of people, while the operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi were bringing out his corpse from the gutter he fell in, we went to Onitsha Main Market Police Post to report the matter that where we met the female DPO who directed us to Fegge Police Station, the appropriate place to report the matter.

“We went to Fegge Police Station where I, my nephew Nathaniel and niece Joy received the beating of our lives, Joy fainted because of the wooden stick a police man hit her head because they tried to prevent us from reporting the killing there. They were asking us to go back; it was not Fegge Police officers who killed our brother.

“We, however, succeeded in reporting the matter at Fegge Police Station when the DPO arrived and scolded the police men preventing us from entering. We also went to Awka with the Policemen from Fegge, who took two of the operatives of the Operation Udo Ga-Achi to Awka. We also made contact with Enonyi state who informed our Governor, our Governor is aware of this incident. Even the Abakaliki Local Government Chairman is aware, and he sent the people who visited the scene of the incident on Friday. We will ensure Justice for our brother.

Devastated and shocked, Samuel Nwangene, a childhood friend of the deceased, who went to the ill-fated toilet together with, but finished first and was waiting by the side for the deceased to finish before he was shot dead, narrated how he escaped death and his friend fell victim.

Nwangene, who is from the same Izii town, Abakaliki Local Government of Ebonyi State, said “I left together with Fabian from where he live at exactly 7:05 am, to Christ the King Motor Park, 55 Bida Road Fegge Onitsha, where we work with our senior uncle Nnamdi Fabian’s father younger brother.

“From the Motor Park, Fabian and I decided to go to the toilet, since the vehicles we offloading their food were yet to arrive from Lagos. The Motor Park is Aba Loading Park and Lagos Offloading Park, Lagos vehicles come in to discharge goods while Aba vehicles load there, we do the jobs of loading and offloading in the park and also deliver goods to owners, everybody know us there, nobody has complained about our service, go there and ask people they will tell you more about us.

“So Fabian and I went to Nwangele opposite Ifejika Street to go to toilet, I finished before Fabian and came out to wait for him and shortly, two operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, jumped down from their pickup van and the next thing I heard was, “Chop the head, Chop the head” and immediately one of them shot Fabian and he fell into the gutter where he was stooling, and the next thing I geared was “Na vulture we killed” immediately I saw they shot him, I took off and ran for my life, it was when people started gathering that I came back to the scene.

“On coming back I saw the vigilante operative who work in the area arguing, with the Operation Udo Ga-Achi men, the vigilante insisted that they must bring out the corpse of their victim from the gutter and take him away, and shortly more people started gathering and it was the crown that they saw, that made them to jump into the gutter to bring out his corpse, they wanted to dump the corpse there after bringing him out but they were also forced to carry the corpse, which we followed them to go and deposit at General Hospital Onitsha mortuary, now Federal Medical Center Onitsha.

“That was how I lost my childhood friend, am so pained and shocked, I can’t believe that somebody I came out from our yard together with could loose his life just like that, just because we went to toilet where even rich men in Onitsha Main Market, Biafra Market and other markets also go to toilet.

“I know that wherever Fabian is, his ATM Card is always in his pocket, it was one of the things I remembered and told the Police men at Fegge Police station, to get from his pocket, but when they searched his pocket, they didn’t find it and it was from one of the operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, that the got the ATM Card, the Police men from Fegge Police Station forced them to produce it, and it was produced by one of them.”

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the Police men from Fegge Police Station, Nathaniel Mbam, who went together with Nnamdi Ugo, the deceased uncle, to report the killing to the Police, said “We hired two they tricycle, one was carrying the Onitsha Main Market DPO and two other Police men, who accompanied us to Fegge Police Station, after she told us that the proper place to report the incident was Fegge Police Station.

“The DPO along the way accosted the Fegge Police Station DPO and the Female DPO, from Onitsha Main Market Police Post joined him in his vehicle and they told us to met them at Fegge Police Station.

“However on reaching the Police station the policeman at the gate started blocking the entrance with three condemned tires and started chasing us back, asking us “Is it the police that killed your brother” that we should go back, we told them that we are just coming to report the matter but the started hitting us with a stick and we told them that their DPO and his female colleague from Onitsha Main Market Police Post are aware we are coming, but the refused to listen to us and the next thing we heard was “So you are coming with the crowd to burn our station” and immediately one of them hit my sister Joy Mbah,with a big stick on the head and she fell down and fainted, it was the same police men from Fegge Police Station that took her in and revived her and they detained me for three hours on the allegation that I was coming with crowd to burn their station.

“We didn’t go with crowd, the people that followed us to the Police Station, voluntarily did that and we even told them to go back that the Police from the station have started accusing us of trying to invade their station and they went back, it was later after they released me and my sister that they collected the guns from the two Operation Udo Ga-Achi, involved in shooting Fabian, arrested them and took all of us to Awka where the two men were detained at the State CID Awka, that was after we followed them to deposit the corpse of Fabian at the Federal Medical Center Onitsha.

When Vanguard visited the National Inland Waterways Authority, on whose Right of Way, the deceased was allegedly killed, the Area Manager, Mr Victor Nwokocha, said that Onitsha South Local Government authorities should be held responsible for the the death of 13 years of Fabian.

He wondered what Operation Udo Ga-Achi operatives attached to Onitsha South Local Government were doing in the area the courts in the state have warned officials of Onitsha South Local Government Area not to enter for any reason.

He said that “NIWA arrested and is currently prosecuting the younger brother of the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area,in the court over some unauthorized activities in NIWA Right of Way and the court on June 4, 2025 when the case came up gave an order restraining officials of Onitsha South Local Government Area from engaging in any activity on NIWA Right of Way,but they have continued to disobey the court and have even prevented NIWA from collecting its Access Fees.

“They come with operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi operatives, Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra State, OCHA Brigade, the one they call Ndi Akaodo, to intimidate me and my workers, if not that I have restrained myself, I would have clashed with them there. The Chairman and his men should be made to vacate that place if the state want to avoid further killing along Niger Street.

“I have been personally intimidated and harassed by the Onitsha South Local Government Area officials, they have been terrorizing us with operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, OCHA Brigade and Ndi Akaodo,they have prevented us from collecting our Access fees, and have taken over the collection of all the fees NIWA collects. They boast that the Governor is their brother and are above the law.

“You should remember that we arrested the Chairman’s younger brother there and took him to court and the court on June 4th gave a an order that only NIWA should have access to that area, but the Local Government and its agents have refused to respect the court order.

“We also know that the Federal High Court Awka through a case filed by Lake Petroleum Limited, against the state government and the Local Government Chairman, has restrained Onitsha South Local Governmen Area from entering into the land, but they have continued to disobey the court and have been collecting all manner of levies and tolls from the people and have used the place as motor park, where they are paid levies by traders and the people who parks vehicles in the space.

“They have been using the men of Operation Udo Ga-Achi to and other security operatives to intimidate people including NIWA workers there. They have also bought over all the Police Stations around Onitsha so when you report their illegal activities in any of the Police stations, they won’t listen to you, and one begins to wonder where they he got the power from.

The Governor should call the authorities of Onitsha South Local Government to order, if they state don’t want this kind of killing to happen again, the activities of Onitsha South Local Government on Niger Street and it environs is become very unbearable, and unacceptable. In all the Right of Ways NIWA has in Anambra State and South East, it is only in Onitsha South that we are having problem with Local Government authorities, they have taken over all the levies we collect.

The Onitsha South Local Government Area should be held responsible for the killing of that boy, the death of that boy is avoidable, I urge the parents of that boy not to allow the killing to ho unpunished.

Effort to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Anambra State Police Command Tochukwu Ikenga, to confirm the arrest and detention of two Operation Udo Ga-Achi, operatives allegedly involved in the killing proved abortive as the PPRO, did not pick calls to his phone.