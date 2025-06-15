Identity of 13-yr-old JSS 2 boy allegedly shot death by Operation Udo Ga-Achi revealed

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE identity of the 13-year-old boy allegedly brutally murdered by the operatives of the Operation Udo Ga-Achi attached to the Onitsha South Local Government Area Anambra State has been revealed.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, the bereaved family vowed to ensure justice for the boy, saying that if he was killed following involvement in any crime, they will not feel the pains so much, but for the fact that he was killed while easing himself, they will ensure that he gets justice.

The family,residing in Onitsha, led by the boy’s uncle Nnamdi Ugo, immediate younger brother of the deceased father, identified the victim as Fabian Ugo.

According to him, the deceased was a JSS 2 student of Comprehensive Sechondary Igidiagu, Abakaliki Local Government Area Ebonyi State, who normally during holidays visited Onitsha to do vacation job and returned to school on resumption.

He said that the deceased was to travel back to Ebonyi, yesterday, to resume school on Monday June 16, 2025, but brutally murdered by the men of Operation Udo Ga-Achi.

“Our pain is that the operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi did not only kill him, but they had the audacity and were so shameless to collect his Automated Teller Machine, ATM, card from his pocket when they were forced to evacuate his corpse from the gutter he fell into, when they shot him dead,” Ugo said.

“It was at the Fegge Police Station that they were forced by the police to bring out his ATM card, which was handed to me. I am yet to check his account to know if any withdrawal has been made from the bank account.”

He also narrated the ugly experience, including beating, his nephew and niece allegedly received from police men from Fegge Police Station, when they went to make formal report of the killing of Fabian.

The uncle however commended the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Onitsha Main Market Police Post, a woman who ensured that the killing of the deceased was not swept under the carpet. “The woman DPO with low haircuts tried for us, he encouraged us and even followed us to Fegge Police Station.