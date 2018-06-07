Breaking News
Soldier disarms suspected armed robber

On 6:48 pmIn Crime Alert, Crime Guard, News by adekunleComments

Abuja – A solider attached to 120 Battalion, Gonori, Yobe, has disarmed an armed robbery suspect of an AK-47 rifle along Lafia-Makurdi road, Daudu, Gumman Local Government Area of Benue.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the incident took place on Wednesday.

Chukwu said that the incident happened when the solider was attacked by a group of armed robbers in the vehicle in which he was traveling.

He, however, said that that the soldier sustained an injury in the process, but succeeded in dispossessing the robber of the AK-47 rifle and five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The soldier is currently receiving medical attention at the military facility in Makurdi,’’ Chukwu said. (NAN)


