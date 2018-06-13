Smart-phones with amazing battery life

Compiled by: Juliet Ebirim

A decent battery is the foundation of any smartphone worth its salt. It ensures that you can get the most out of your phone, at any time of the day. More importantly, it’s the underlying factor behind whether or not you can listen to tunes on your device when you’re on your way home after a long day at work. Most phones that go all out with their features, forget to back it up with a big battery. But, there are still ample options in the market that fall within the mid-range or budget segment.

Keep in mind that battery size alone isn’t the determining factor for a smart phone’s battery life. The phone’s chipset and a consumer’s usage pattern also have a huge part to play. Mobile Market looks at some smartphones with long-lasting battery life;

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

The beauty of what Samsung has designed is to offer you the thinnest feel in your palm without distorting the large screen size. Some of our most valuable memories occur at night. The S7 Edge camera is the first to have a professional-grade Dual Pixel Sensor with which you will at the moment be able to take crisp, rich pictures in the dark. With the S7 edge smartphone, you own the dark. Galaxy S7 edge runs effortlessly and speedily, managing every bit of the extra data on your microSD card. One of the most impressive apart from its beautiful design, cool user interface and features, is the strong battery life. Even with the superior battery of 3000mAh – 5000mAh, charging is still quick.

The device is available at Konga.com

Infinix Note 3

This beautiful smartphone from Infinix is one device which has become quite popular amongst lovers of good smartphones, and for good reasons! Even though Infinix is a well-known brand in Nigeria, the release of the Infinix Note 3 really put them on a higher pedestal in the eyes of smartphone users, especially considering it boasts of an enviable 4500 mAh battery power!

The Infinix Note 3 is powered by a large 4500 mAh battery combined with the battery saving features of the XOS software, which promises long battery life of up to two days or even more. The phone also supports fast charging. Featuring a 6.0 inch HD screen, a sleek design that's only 0.9mm thick and a 4500mAh battery life, the NOTE 3 is unstoppable.

Gionee M7 Power

Gionee M7 Power is a variant of the upper mid-range M7 smartphone that promises longer battery life. It comes with a bigger juicer than the regular variant while sharing most of the specs and features. Launched in September 2017, the Gionee M7 Power sports a 6-inch full HD+ FullView IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 on the top. The highlight of the phone is its 5000mAh battery, which offers tons of power. It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 435 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB internal storage is expandable to up to 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

A good choice for multimedia buffs, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro features a Snapdragon 653 with 6GB RAM that takes you through every task easily without any lags.It has 64GB of internal storage which you can further expand to 256GB via microSD card. With respect to optics, the phone has 16-megapixel rear and front cameras which perform decently in every lighting condition. There is a 4000mAh battery inside which lasts for the whole day even with heavy usage.