Skystone set to support SMEs with innovative products

By Destiny Eseaga

Skystone Capital and Investment Limited, formerly Nexus Credits, has pledged to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with innovative lending practices, increased access to financial services and client support, following its approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking during the unveiling of the company, in Lagos, the Managing Director, Mr. Olasukanmi Olabinjo, said: “Skystone Capital will provide increased access to financial services for Nigerians, especially microenterprises and small businesses that need access to socially responsible financial services”.

He further stated that the firm “will create opportunity for millions of low-income entrepreneurs through innovative lending practices and client support.”

“Client support is a very crucial part of lending to microenterprises and small businesses in order to have access to socially responsible financial services like what Skystone has to offer to support the economy and generate income.” Speaking in the same vein, Head of Operations of the company, Mr. Yusuf Shoetan, said the company has been positioned to meet Consumer and MSMEs’ financial challenges in less than an hour with less stringent documentations aimed at transforming the lives of Nigerians.