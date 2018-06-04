Salvic Petroleum raises production by 75,000 bpd

By Sebastine Obasi

Nigeria’s oil production has received a boost as Salvic Petroleum Resources Limited, an indigenous company has increased production in its Oil Mining Lease, OML 30, regarded as the country’s second largest onshore oil and gas asset, from zero-level to 75,000 barrels per day, bpd.



Located at about 35 kilometres East of Warri in Delta State and with capacity to produce an estimated one billion barrels of oil, OML 30, covering 1,095 square kilometres, consists of 11 oil fields, nine flow stations, the Ughelli tank farm and the Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP).

A source in the company stated that: ‘’Salvic achieved the feat without drilling any new wells as it put in place a work programme of creative and innovative solutions that optimised production and unlocked value from the legacy infrastructure and old equipment”.