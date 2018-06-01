‘Rule of law ‘ll save Nigeria’

Malam Bashir Yankuzu, Chief Imam of the Federal University of Technology Central Mosque Minna, said the country must allow the law to take it’s course, if it hopes to attain greatness.

”The law must be allowed to take its course not minding the status of violators,” Yankuzu said in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Friday.

The Imam, who was reacting to the conviction of ex-Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame for fraud said, ”this judgement is a signal that soon, in this nation, those people entrusted with leadership would not go free if they betray the trust given to them.

” It is saddening that the person involved occupy a high spiritual status in his capacity as a Reverend.

”It is an eye opener to those deluded by assuming that occupying a religious status or outward religiosity in Nigeria is an indication of honesty or immunity from betrayal of trust and corruption.

” Let this kind of judgement be seen, probably, those claiming that so and so is our own, to realise that rather than fighting to support their own person because of religion or tribe they should fight for justice and remain firm with

a person not minding whether he belongs to their tribe or religion.

” Significantly Almighty Allah directed us to remain firm on justice whether the person involve belongs to our tribe, family, religion, or not.

”The people of this country need to be enlightened that to stand and support honest and trusted persons is the only way to develop as a nation.

” I think we are gradually coming to when everybody will accept that change is taking place.”

