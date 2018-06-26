Presidency to train ex-agitators in filmmaking

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—The Presidency is to train Niger Delta ex-agitators and beneficiaries of its Amnesty Programme in filmmaking, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof Charles Dokubo, has said.

He said the Amnesty Office will recommend ex-Niger Delta agitators and other beneficiaries of the programme interested in filmmaking and related trades for training in furtherance of the ongoing reintegration process.

Dokubo, who spoke when the Managing Director of Nigerian Film Corporation, NFC Jos, Plateau State, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja, described the movie industry as an avenue not only to project the country’s image abroad but also to train Niger Delta youths.

Dokubo said: “It is very exciting for me to know that such an avenue exists in Nigeria that will not only project our image abroad but will also train our own, those who have been affected by conflict in our region, so that they will be part of this training process. I am really happy that you came here, and I now know that an opportunity exists for my office and that we can always partner you.”