Photos : Mammoth crowd give all for Buhari in Bauchi

On 5:41 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

Mammoth crowd on Thursday gave all for President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Azare Central Market in Bauchi where a fire outbreak destroyed over 700 shops last week.

President Buhari was in Bauchi State
All for Buhari
President Buhari was in Bauchi State to commiserate with the government and people of the State, particularly, the victims of the recent devastating windstorm as well as the fire incident that razed the Azare Central Market, one of the most popular markets in the North.

 


