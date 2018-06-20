PDP primary: Oboro’ll garner 80% of Sapele delegates —Edeki

By Onozure Dania

Former chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Godwin Edeki, has said that Delta Central senatorial aspirant, Mr Evelyn Oboro, will get up to 80 percent of Sapele delegates in the forthcoming PDP senatorial primary election.

Edeki who is also the Chairman of all former PDP LGA chairmen in Delta State said, “I am already addressing you as my Senator because it’s already a done deal.”

According to Edeki, “Sapele is a different Local Government Area when it comes to politics, no leader will come and control us, everybody knows his stand here, I have my vote because I am a delegate and there are delegates I also control.

“I know you (Evelyn Oboro) will get up to 80 percent of Sapele delegates. I want to assure you of my total support. People can spread rumour but I don’t believe them because some persons are mere business men but not politicians.”

Edeki revealed that many people from Sapele are behind Evelyn Oboro.