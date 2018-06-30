PDP mourns victims of Lagos tanker fire, Katsina windstorm

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos state, particularly the families of the victims of the unfortunate Otedola Bridge petrol tanker explosion, which claimed the lives of about nine people on Thursday.



The party in a statement on signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday said it was deeply grieved by the shocking, horrid and traumatizing incident, which, in a very painful manner, cut short the lives of hardworking compatriots and brought painful material losses to many.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the families of the deceased. We join in praying that God grants the bereaved families the fortitude to bear their grief as well as speedy recovery for the wounded.

It similarly condoled condoles with the victims of the torrential rainfall that claimed the lives of some residents, devastated communities and farms in Katsina state.

The party prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims while urging public-spirited individuals and groups to support the government of Katsina state in finding succour for those who encountered losses in the storm.

The PDP lamented that the nation has witnessed a lot of tragedies and deaths in the recent time and urged all people of faith across the country to supplicate for the nation at her moment of grief and tragedy.